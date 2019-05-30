Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to make Broadway debut in Take Me Out revival

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Jesse Williams is taking a break from surgery to make his Broadway debut.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor takes the lead role of Darren Lemmin in next year’s revival of Take Me Out, Richard Greenberg’s 2002 work that won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2003. Under the direction of Scott Ellis (Tootsie), the production will begin previews on April 2, 2020 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater in New York and officially open its doors on April 23.

Take Me Out follows the story of Darren, the star center fielder for the Empires, as he comes out of the closet. As a now openly gay person of color, he’s forced to face a barrage of long-held prejudices that once went unspoken — including from hostile teammates and friends. With a demanding championship season on their hands, the players and their fans begin to question their tradition and loyalties.

ABC recently renewed Grey’s Anatomy for two additional seasons. Given Williams’ presence on the show as Dr. Jackson Avery, it’s possible the network will need make certain accommodations for him to be in New York for Take Me Out rehearsals and performances. A rep for ABC had no new information to share on the network side when reached by EW.

In addition to Grey’s, Williams also appeared in films like The Cabin in the Woods and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, music videos like Jay-Z’s “Legacy” and Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me,” and the video game Detroit: Become Human. He’ll also star in upcoming films Jacob’s Ladder and Selah and the Spades.

