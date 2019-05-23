Mary-Louise Parker returning to Broadway in new play by Adam Rapp

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Mary-Louise Parker is heading back to Broadway!

This fall, the Tony, Golden Globe, and Emmy winner will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, a new play written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit). Parker will be returning to the role of Bella, which she first played last year during the show’s world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as Christopher.

Take a glimpse at the intriguing log line for a taste of what to expect: “A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story — the question is how it ends.” How indeed!

Parker won a Tony Award in 2001 for her role in Proof. The Weeds and Mr. Mercedes actress was last on Broadway in 2016 for Heisenberg.

The Sound Inside will have its official opening night Oct. 17 at New York’s Studio 54, with preview performances beginning Sept. 14.