Magic Mike The Musical cancels Boston run as producers say it's not ready

The show must go on… unless that show is Magic Mike The Musical.

The producers of the stage adaptation — Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan — have canceled its Boston engagement, saying they don’t feel the musical is ready for production.

The engagement was originally announced to take place at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre from Nov. 30, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020, ahead of a planned Broadway debut sometime thereafter. The theater is refunding ticket sales.

The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, composer Tom Kitt, and lyricist Brian Yorkey exited the show due to “creative differences.”

As described in a press release, the show, based on the characters and events of 2012’s Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was slated to tell “the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club… and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?”

According to the Boston Globe, a spokesman for the producers said Thursday that an announcement will be made in the next week or so on “what the next step will be” for the production.

It looks like fans of the franchise, which was inspired by Tatum’s pre-stardom experience as a stripper, will have to wait a bit longer before they get another glimpse at their favorite leather-clad men.

