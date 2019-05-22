Rent: Live star Brennin Hunt joining Broadway's Pretty Woman

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical has a new Vivian and Edward.

Rent: Live star Brennin Hunt and Pretty Woman ensemble member and understudy Jillian Mueller have been tapped to play the lead roles of icy businessman Edward Lewis and Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, first made popular by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Garry Marshall’s classic 1990 rom-com.

Mueller and Hunt will begin performances July 22, taking over for original stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl after just a year in the roles.

They join Orfeh as Kit, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson, Charlie Pollock as Philip Stuckey, and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse in the production, which is playing at New York’s Nederlander Theatre.

Hunt, who notably broke his ankle during a live dress rehearsal of Rent: Live just before it was set to air back in January, will make his Broadway debut with the role. He recently wrapped the indie film Walking With Herb, and previously appeared on ABC’s Nashville and X Factor.

Mueller’s previous Broadway credits include Bye, Bye, Birdie and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and she’s also starred in the national tours of Dirty Dancing as Baby and Flashdance as Alex Owens, in addition to the national tours of American Idiot and Memphis. Her TV credits include The Last O.G., Law & Order: SVU, MTV’s One Bad Choice, and CBS’ A Gifted Man.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance; a book by Marshall (who died in 2016) and the film’s screenwriter, J.F. Lawton; and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Roberts attended a performance of the show last August, telling EW at the time, “It made me miss Garry more than I could have.” The actress, who also starred in Runaway Bride, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day for Marshall, added, “I didn’t emotionally prepare myself because it seemed like such a separate odd thing and it really wasn’t. I was overjoyed for the cast because I think they did a really lovely job, but I did leave there with such a bittersweet feeling in my heart. I missed Garry so much.”

