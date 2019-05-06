Taye Diggs explains why he really didn't want to audition for Rent on Broadway

Rent (Stage) type Stage

The original Broadway cast of Rent found the project opened up many new doors for them — but there was one cast member who initially wanted nothing to do with the show.

Taye Diggs sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing and talked about his rather famous resistance to being cast in the Broadway phenomenon — a show that would not only help launch his career to new heights, but introduced him to Idina Menzel, whom he went on to marry and have a son with. The couple divorced in 2014.

“At the time, I just got out of college and had a bunch of musicals, and the people for whom I was auditioning were like ‘You gotta get some other credits,'” he explained of his initial reluctance to pursue Rent. “So I was like, ‘No more musicals, let me just work on TV and film’ and then this just came. I skipped the audition twice.”

Diggs, who is currently starring on The CW’s All American, which was recently picked up for a second season, did eventually get talked into auditioning by his agent.

“My agent begged me to just go,” he told PeopleTV. “She said, ‘Go. Let them know who you are. Just make me look good because we’re hearing a lot of good things about it.'”

And he’s not shy about acknowledging now how the show changed his life in many ways. “I met my baby mama,” he joked on air.

