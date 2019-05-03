Jagged Little Pill type Music Genre Rock

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway-bound musical based on Alanis Morissette’s hit album of the same name, has finally set a date.

True to their previous word of a fall bow, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price announced Friday that the production will begin preview performances on Nov. 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York. The official opening night will come a month later on Dec. 5.

Directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress) with lyrics by Morissette and an original story written by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells of the Healy family through the themes and emotion of Morissette’s seminal album. When the cracks begin to show beneath the surface of their seemingly picture-perfect life, this suburban family unit must choose to either maintain the status quo or face some harsh truths.

Image zoom Matthew Murphy

The musical, which first ran at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass. last summer, features lyrics by Morissette and music by Morissette and Grammy winner Glen Ballard. That includes songs like “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic.”

Image zoom Vivacity Media Group

Tickets for Jagged Little Pill go on sale May 23, at 10:00 a.m. ET at Telecharge.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier to members of the Jagged Little Pill fan club from 10:00 a.m. ET on May 6 to 9:59 a.m. ET on May 8, American Express cardholders from 10:00 a.m. ET on May 8 to 9:59 a.m. ET on May 16, and Audience Rewards from 10:00 a.m. ET on May 16 and 9:59 a.m. ET on May 23.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said in an earlier statement. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning, and natural activism. Touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them, Diablo’s at once fierce, sensitive, and hilarious voice — and her willingness to stay and deepen the course through this journey of creation has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.… This process is tinged with giddiness, terror, surrender, wild passion, joy, and light.”

Related content: