Laura Linney returning to Broadway in My Name Is Lucy Barton

For her next Broadway run, Laura Linney is going solo.

The four-time Tony Award nominee will return to the Great White Way early next year for the American premiere of My Name Is Lucy Barton, Rona Munro’s stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge). The London Theatre Company production was originated at the Bridge Theatre last year, with Linney starring in the eponymous role to great acclaim. Lucy Barton is a one-person play in which a woman who wakes after an operation finds her estranged mother at the foot of her bed. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Lauded director Richard Eyre will also return to helm the New York production, which will be produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio. (Last year’s Angels in America Broadway run will soon be released in audio form by PRHA, with cast members Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane reprising their roles.)

Linney most recently starred in a Broadway revival of The Little Foxes opposite Cynthia Nixon, for which she received a 2017 Tony nomination for Best Actress. (She won the equivalent Drama Desk Award.) She’s also noted for her stage turns in The Crucible, Sight Unseen, and Time Stands Still.

My Name is Lucy Barton will begin previews on Jan. 6, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York.

