Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill is officially coming to Broadway

We’re here to remind you that there’s a musical based on the songs of Alanis Morissette, and it’s officially making its way to Broadway.

Producers announced Monday that Jagged Little Pill will open in New York next fall. The new musical, inspired by the 1995 hit album of the same name, features music by Morissette and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, and a book by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Tony winner Diane Paulus, whose credits include Waitress and Pippin, will direct the production.

The story focuses on a suburban family, the Healys, who must choose between maintaining their seemingly picture-perfect life or facing the truths about themselves and the world around them.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said in a statement. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning, and natural activism. Touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them, Diablo’s at once fierce, sensitive, and hilarious voice — and her willingness to stay and deepen the course through this journey of creation has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.… This process is tinged with giddiness, terror, surrender, wild passion, joy, and light.”

Added Cody, “I could not be more thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with the support of this incredible team and of course, my hero, Alanis Morissette. Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life, and I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible.”

Jagged Little Pill’s Broadway debut comes after the musical played a well-received out-of-town run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., last summer. Additional details on the Broadway cast, which theater it will be staged in, and when performances will begin were not specified.

