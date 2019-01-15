Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, more celebrities pay tribute to Carol Channing

Stars of the stage and screen have paid tribute to legendary Broadway star Carol Channing after her death early Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

The 97-year-old icon, who fronted memorable stage productions of Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, received messages of remembrance from the likes of fellow theater staples like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters, who tweeted in honor of Channing’s work.

“Goodbye, Carol,” Miranda tweeted alongside lyrics to “Before the Parade Passes By” from Hello, Dolly!, while Peters wrote that Channing — a three-time Tony Award-winner — “was show business and love personified.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6KFQzrcWV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 15, 2019

Bette Midler, who won a Tony Award in 2017 for playing Dolly Gallagher Levi in the lauded Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! said Tuesday that Channing was “a complete original, and there will never be another … My condolences to the world; to those who knew her or saw her and those who never got the chance.”

The great, the legendary #CarolChanning has died at age 97. She was a complete original, and there will never be another. Blonde, 6 ft tall and utterly hilarious, she was a legend. My condolences to the world; to those who knew her or saw her and those who never got the chance. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 15, 2019

Actress Sandra Bernhard, whom has long spoken publicly about her obsession with Channing’s career, tweeted that she is “so sad” to have “just lost my incredible original inspiration,” continuing that she first saw Channing take the stage in Hello, Dolly! when she was eight years old: “She changed my DNA,” Bernhard continued. “love you lady forever one of the greatest entertainers of all times.”

I am so sad just lost my incredible original inspiration #carolchanning I saw her in Hello Dolly when I was 8 and she changed my DNA love you lady forever one of the greatest entertainers of all times — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 15, 2019

The currently touring company of Hello, Dolly! also released a statement Tuesday, saying they would dedicate that night’s performance to Channing. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Carol Channing. She was a ‘Dolly’ for the ages, and a true icon of the American Theater,” the statement said. “Betty Buckley and the cast will dedicate tonight’s performance in San Diego to her memory.”

Carol Channing was one of the few who paved the path for so many women in theater and beyond… I will forever admire and look up to you, Carol. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/RTUeyqxAtW — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) January 15, 2019

Goodbye, Dolly. Mourning the loss of Carol Channing today at the age of 97. Here she is onstage with Louis Armstrong when he attended a performance of "Hello, Dolly!" at the St. James Theatre in 1965. pic.twitter.com/msojsru2E0 — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) January 15, 2019

97 ain’t bad for a lifespan. Thank you Carol Channing. Because of you diamonds and raspberries are my favorites. #rip — Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 15, 2019

RIP the legendary Broadway empress Carol Channing. Raspy-voiced chanteuse, our beloved Dolly Levi, the first solo Super Bowl performer, AIDS and Actors’ champion, target of Nixon’s enemies list…all around bad ass. 👑🎭🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/mH4wNcOXZj — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 15, 2019

One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly. https://t.co/0u2zLcAnff — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2019

Now the angels sing “Hello Dolly🎶”

What a life lived😔 https://t.co/78cA7AiI17 — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) January 15, 2019

Having the pleasure to see #CarolChanning in person was such an inspiration. She changed my DNA. “Laughter is much more important than applause. Applause is almost a duty. Laughter is a reward.” Thank you for being an icon to all of us! RIP #foreverdolly #CarolChanning pic.twitter.com/00foBsXLWJ — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 15, 2019

Dazzling. Priceless. Durable. Flawless. A diamond. Carol Channing, 1921-2019.

Rest in peace. Pic with LL Cool J on stage at the 2004 Tony Awards.#CarolChanning #CarolChanningRIP pic.twitter.com/XMQwkR2fwj — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) January 15, 2019

Rest In Peace, Carol Channing. Thank you for entertaining us. pic.twitter.com/J7Ixlmjehd — Diana DeGarmo Young (@DianaDeGarmo) January 15, 2019

Goodbye Dolly .. Rest In Peace carol Channing 🙏🏿😇 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) January 15, 2019

