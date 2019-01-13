Carole King gives surprise performance at 5th anniversary of Broadway's Beautiful

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Jessica Derschowitz
January 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

To celebrate its fifth year on Broadway, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical made the earth move.

Carole King herself made a surprise appearance Saturday night at the end of the hit musical based on her early life and career. The legendary singer-songwriter came out on stage for the Act 2 finale, rocking out at the piano to perform the closing number, “Beautiful,” in place of star Chilina Kennedy, who portrays King in the show.

She then appeared on stage for the production’s curtain call with the rest of the cast and joined them in singing another one of her hits, “I Feel The Earth Move.”

“What a night!” King said in a statement. “It was amazing to be a part of this. This musical has been such a magical experience. To be here and celebrate our fifth anniversary with so much joy and love is amazing.”

Beautiful opened on Broadway on Jan. 13, 2014, earning seven Tony nominations and winning two, including one for star Jessie Mueller. The cast recording — which features classic King-penned songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” — also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2015.

The musical is playing at New York’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, as well as on a currently-running North American tour. Other productions of the show have played London, Japan, Australia, and toured the United Kingdom.

