Brian d'Arcy James leading new cast of Broadway’s The Ferryman

The Ferryman’s Carney family is getting some new blood.

Producers announced Tuesday that a host of new cast members are joining the critically acclaimed Broadway play — one of EW’s 10 best shows of 2018 — beginning next month.

That new group includes Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James, who will play Quentin Carney, the patriarch of an extended family living in a rural Northern Ireland farmhouse in the early 1980s.

The Hamilton and 13 Reasons Why star begins his tenure in the show on Feb. 19. He’ll be joined by Holley Fain (Harvey, Grey’s Anatomy) as Caitlin Carney and Emily Bergl (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Mary Carney.

Additional new cast members also include Fred Applegate as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown as Muldoon, Sean Delaney as Michael Carney, Jack DiFalco as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin as Oisin Carney, Shuler Hensley as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet as James Joseph Carney, Ann McDonough as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale as Shena Carney, and Graham Winton as Frank Macgennis.

A few months later, on April 16, Tony winner Blair Brown (Orange Is the New Black) will also join the cast in the role of Aunt Maggie Far Away.

In total, the play’s large ensemble cast is made up of 35 performers: 17 main adults, 10 covers, 4 children, and 4 babies on rotation. (And that still doesn’t include the goose and rabbit that both appear on stage.)

Directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jez Butterworth, The Ferryman opened on Broadway last October and has extended its run through July 2019. In his B+ review of the play, EW’s Marc Snetiker called it a “bone-chilling family drama” with an “armrest-grabber of an ending.”

The Ferryman is now playing at New York’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

