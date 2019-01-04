Original Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are engaged

Helplessly in love!

Former Hamilton costars Anthony Ramos, 27, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, 29, are engaged, the actor revealed on Instagram with a sweet selfie of the two in Paris. The picture sees the two posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as Ramos is smiling wide into the camera while Cephas Jones holds her hand to her turned cheek to show off the ring.

Ramos, who also starred in A Star Is Born this year as Lady Gaga‘s best friend, revealed that the two got engaged on Christmas Eve.

“I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and Blessed to marry you,” he wrote in the caption.

Ramos and Cephas Jones have been dating since their time in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s groundbreaking musical, where they both originated their roles of John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, respectively.

Cephas Jones, who is the daughter of acting legend and This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, posted a lengthy tribute to her brand new fiancé on her Instagram, showing off the spot where Ramos proposed.

“My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child,” she wrote. “It brought tears to my eyes because I don’t get to see my family in England that I’m so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you.”

She continued, “I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live. Thank you to all the family and friends that have literally just showered us with so much love and support. We see you, we feel you, and we are so blessed to have you all in our corner….I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you.”

Miranda congratulated the happy couple on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

“THIS was worth traveling to Instagram for: CONGRATS @JasCephasJones & @ARamosofficial! You deserve the world. I love you. I’m a be the old [Puerto Rican] tio at the wedding like,” Miranda wrote with a funny gif of an old woman dancing.