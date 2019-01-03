Musical adaptation of The Notebook in the works with music by Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook still isn’t over!

While co-hosting Thursday’s Today Show with Hoda Kotb, singer-songwriter and Broadway star Ingrid Michaelson announced that she is composing the score for a musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook.

“I’m writing a musical … and the musical is ‘The Notebook.’”@ingridmusic had a DELIGHTFUL announcement today!!! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/3s9RelDMIp — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 3, 2019

“When I was approached about working on The Notebook I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting,” said Michaelson — who made her Broadway debut in 2017’s Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 — in a statement. “I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life…I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way.”

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The musical adaptation of the novel and 2004 movie (which starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams) will feature a book by This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter. “When I first heard about The Notebook potentially being turned into a musical, I was instantly drawn to the idea,” said Brunstetter. “The story hits home for me in two big ways: it takes place in my home state of North Carolina, and Alzheimer’s runs deep in my family. I was sent a few songs Ingrid had already written for it, and that week, I spent my drives to and from work car-listening, memorizing, imagining the story unfold with music, imagining how I might layer worlds, dramatize memory, and before I even knew that I had to write the book for this, it was already starting to happen in my head.”

In association with Sparks, Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch will produce the stage adaptation of The Notebook, which tells the love story of Noah and Allie, from their first meeting as young, impressionable teenagers to their elderly days — and all the trials and tribulations in between.