Kit Harington and his mustache want to have tea with you

Kit Harington knows nothing about tea.

Despite that fact, the Game of Thrones star and his marvelous new(ish) mustache want to have a cup of tea with you for a good cause.

In a new video from Omaze, Harington is hoping to raise money to benefit Mencap by offering up the chance to fly to London for a VIP showing of his new play True West and, more importantly, have tea with him.

“I know everything about tea,” Harington declares in the video. [Arrested Development narrator voice: He doesn’t.] Among his tea suggestions are using brown water, specifically his favorite brown water, cola, finding your own tree branches, and drinking out of a straw.

Watch the video above and head to omaze.com/kit to enter.

