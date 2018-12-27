Watch original Hamilton cast members reunite to perform at Kennedy Center Honors

Michele Crowe/CBS/Getty

Hamilton (Broadway)

type
Stage
Genre
Musical
Jessica Derschowitz
December 27, 2018 at 09:47 AM EST

The filmed performance of the original Hamilton cast is still being kept under wraps for the foreseeable future, but fans of the musical got the next best thing when members of the original Broadway roster took the stage at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 41st annual ceremony, which took place earlier this month in Washington and aired Wednesday night on CBS, included a quartet of Hamilton co-creators — writer/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire — among this year’s honorees.

Miranda, who is about to step back into his Hamilton role for performances in Puerto Rico next month, revisited the part again to sing “One Last Time” with Christopher Jackson, the musical’s original George Washington. The duo were joined by the Voices of America Youth Choir for the performance, along with Lacamoire on piano.

The night also served as a family reunion for the original “Schuyler Sisters”: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones came together to perform their eponymous song from the musical, as Miranda & Co. watched from the audience. (And, keeping the reunion theme going, they were introduced by fellow Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos.)

This year’s Kennedy Center Honorees also included Cher, Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, and jazz musician Wayne Shorter. Watch the night’s Hamilton performances above.

Hamilton (Broadway)

Genre: Musical; Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry; Director: Thomas Kail; Author: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Opening Date: 08/06/15
type
Stage
Genre
Musical
run date
08/06/15
director
Thomas Kail
Cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda,
Leslie Odom Jr.,
Phillipa Soo,
Renee Elise Goldsberry
