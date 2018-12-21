Listen to Barack Obama on Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Hamilton remix

For one last “Hamildrop” of 2018, Lin-Manuel Miranda remixed the song “One Last Time” from his revolutionary Broadway musical Hamilton — now with a lot more presidential oomph.

Former President Barack Obama can be heard on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” also featuring Hamilton cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans. Obama doesn’t sing (even though we know he can), but instead delivers the spoken word segment from George Washington.

To the surprise of Hamilton fans trying to get some sleep on Thursday night, Miranda dropped the new rendition at midnight, along with a behind-the-scenes photo of Obama by the piano as proof.

Miranda released a “Hamildrop” remix every month throughout this past year, including his dream collaboration with “Weird Al” Yankovic on “Hamilton Polka.” It’s appropriate that now it’s Obama to cameo on “One Last Time” as the cast of Hamilton performed the original number at the White House for a student workshop during his presidency.

“What an incredible gift these folks have given to the United States of America,” Obama said at the time. “It is rare where a piece of art can remind us about what’s best in ourselves, and that’s what these guys have done, and that is a great gift.”

Listen to “One Last Time (44 Remix)” above.

