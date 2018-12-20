Alicia Silverstone meets Clueless musical star Dove Cameron

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone is rollin’ with a new homie.

The OG Cher Horowitz — a wealthy Beverly Hills teenager navigating the romantic and platonic woes of privileged high school life — stopped by New York City’s Pershing Square Signature Center theater Wednesday to catch an evening performance of the Off Broadway Clueless The Musical, in which actress Dove Cameron (Disney’s Liv and Maddie, Netflix’s Dumplin’) takes the reins on the iconic character Silverstone originated in Amy Heckerling’s 1995 teen comedy.

The pair posed for photos at the mini-Clueless reunion (Heckerling also wrote the musical), with Cameron indicating via Instagram her excitement in meeting Silverstone.

“I have no words to describe this moment,” she captioned a selfie with Silverstone. “And I never will.”

Though its plot closely mirrors that of the ’90s comedy staple, Clueless The Musical incorporates song-and-dance covers (Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,” Aqua’s “Barbie Girls”) into the story, which Heckerling initially adapted from Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma. Many of the productions songs received a lyrical makeover, however, including a particular rendition shifting the lyrics of Joan Osborne’s “One of Us” from “What if God was one of us?” to “What if Cher didn’t have a trust?”

Clueless The Musical is playing in New York through Jan. 12. Tickets are available now on the show’s website.

