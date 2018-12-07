Get ready for another slice of Sara Bareilles!

On Friday, the producers of Broadway’s Waitress announced that Bareilles will be returning to role of Jenna for a limited engagement from January 7 to February 3, 2019. The multi-platinum-selling Grammy winner and actress will also be joined on stage by Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) as Dr. Pomatter during the run.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“It’s Waitress’s third anniversary on Broadway!!!” said Bareilles in a statement. “To celebrate, I’m putting on the apron once again alongside one of my besties!! We are launching this celebratory anniversary year with a limited engagement return to the diner with one of my dearest friends, Tony winner Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter!!! We have THREE productions of Waitress running (Welcome London!!) and this is my third time in my beloved Jenna’s shoes. I can’t think of anything I would rather do to kick off this incredible milestone year than return to my favorite place on earth next to the one and only Gavin Creel. Come see us and celebrateWaitress turning 3!!”

Bareilles also shared her excitement in a Twitter post.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a top pie maker in a small town, who winds up baking her way out of her loveless marriage when a contest in a nearby county and the new doctor in town offer her a chance at a new life.

The show is currently out on National Tour across the U.S. and will open this spring in London’s West End with Katharine McPhee playing the role of Jenna.

