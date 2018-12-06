Faye Dunaway returning to Broadway as Katharine Hepburn in Tea at Five

Faye Dunaway is headed back to Broadway.

The Academy Award-winning actress is headed back to the New York stage after an absence of over 35 years. Dunaway will star in Tea at Five as another iconic actress, Katharine Hepburn, producer Ben Feldman announced Thursday.

Set at her estate in Connecticut, Tea at Five tells the story of Hepburn’s life in a monologue based on her memoir Me: Stories of My Life. Playwright Matthew Lombardo will be crafting a new version of the 2002 play for this production and Tony nominee John Tillinger is attached to direct.

Dunaway was last seen on Broadway in 1982’s The Curse of the Aching Heart. She famously was planning to return to the stage in the 1990s as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaption of Sunset Boulevard, but Webber claimed she could not sing to desired standards, which resulted in a lawsuit.

Tea at Five will play a strictly limited engagement in summer 2019. Further details, including dates and theater, are still to come.

