Kanye West apologizes after being caught on his phone at Broadway's The Cher Show

Kanye West may be hoping he could turn back time after getting called out for poor audience etiquette at a recent Broadway show.

On Monday night, West attended the opening night of the new musical The Cher Show with wife Kim Kardashian West, but when one of the actors in the show noticed the rapper was looking at his phone rather than the stage, he got on Twitter to take West to task.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” wrote Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical about Cher’s life and career. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West responded with an apology, writing, “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe. Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

Kardashian West is a huge fan of the 72-year-old singer, dressing up as her (in more than one outfit) when she went to see the singer’s Vegas show, so that part of West’s explanation could well be legitimate. But still, put your phone away during a performance!

The Cher Show is playing now at New York’s Neil Simon Theatre.

