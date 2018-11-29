Hugh Jackman announces world tour, set to perform The Greatest Showman songs

Hugh Jackman is reviving the one-man show he originally performed on Broadway and taking it on the road!

The actor announced the news with a Twitter post on Thursday, revealing the set will feature songs from his films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables as well as the Broadway production The Boy From Oz, for which he won a Tony Award.

The Man. The Music, The Show will span cities within the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The 50-year-old shared his excitement for the showcase while appearing on the Today show to promote his latest role in The Front Runner.

“This is a big dream come true for me… I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories,” he said, noting he will be backed by a 26-piece orchestra and 30 singers and dancers. “I love going to a concert when I feel something happened that night that could only happen that night… I’m just gonna have a party.”

Jackman previously took a version of the show to the stage in 2011 with Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway following sold-out runs in San Francisco and Toronto.

The star owes his early career successes to the stage, including his star-making turn at London’s Royal National Theatre’s in the 1999 production of Oklahoma!.

Though his new production doesn’t kick off until next year, Jackman will headline a preview set at New York’s Rockefeller Center on Tuesday.

Related Content: