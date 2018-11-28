Summer: The Donna Summer Musical to close in December

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is set to dance its last dance.

On Wednesday, producers announced the jukebox musical will close on Dec. 30 after playing 27 previews and 289 regular performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

The musical first opened on April 23, 2018 and earned Tony nominations for two of its leading ladies — LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

Using the music of Donna Summer and telling the life story of the iconic disco diva, the musical uses three leading actresses to traverse the ups and downs of the singer’s life. “As a jukebox musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical checks virtually all the boxes: toe-tappingly familiar songs, stellar performances, shiny costumes, and a reminder of the impact of its subject on the music industry at large,” EW reviewer Breanne L. Heldman wrote upon the show’s premiere.

Fans can still get their fill of the music on the show’s original cast recording, and a North American tour will launch on Sept. 30 next year. Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington, D.C. and West Palm Beach are already slated for tour stops; further information including casting details is still to come.

If you’re eager to get some hot stuff before it’s gone, get to Broadway before Dec. 30.

