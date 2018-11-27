Once on This Island to close on Broadway

Mama will provide, but only for so long.

Producers announced Tuesday that Once on This Island will close on Broadway on Jan. 6. The musical, which won Best Revival at the Tony Awards in June, will conclude after playing 29 previews and 458 performances.

“It has been a great privilege to bring Lynn Ahrens’ and Stephen Flaherty’s groundbreaking show back to Broadway under Michael Arden’s incredible direction,” the producers said in a statement. “Michael’s brilliant staging, along with the perfect cast and a revolutionary design, are the reasons that the show won the Tony Award and received critical acclaim, and ran as long as the first production in 1990, again delighting audiences for more than 450 performances.”

The production originally featured Alex Newell, Lea Salonga, and newcomer Hailey Kilgore in acclaimed performances. It not only won a Tony, but spawned a new Broadway cast recording of the show.

The production, which EW called a “joy-filled Caribbean escape,” follows Ti Moune, an orphaned peasant girl who washes ashore in the Antilles during a massive storm. She is watched over by the gods and goddesses of the island, who, as she grows up and falls in love with the wealthy Daniel, begin to argue over whether to continue to help her.

Fans of the musical can continue to get their fix come fall 2019, when it launches a national tour. Additional information including casting, dates, and cities, is still to come.

