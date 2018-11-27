Adam Driver and Keri Russell's Burn This sets Broadway opening date

Adam Driver and Keri Russell officially have set a date — to come to Broadway, that is.
The celebrated screen actors and Star Wars: Episode IX costars will return to Broadway this spring in the first revival of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer prize winning drama Burn This. The previously announced production has now officially set the dates for the revival at New York’s Hudson Theatre.
Burn This will begin previews on March 15, 2019 with opening night set for April 16. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, Burn This also announced two additional cast members on Tuesday — Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos) and David Furr (Noises Off). Russell and Driver will portray Anna and Pale, while Uranowitz and Furr round out the cast as Larry and Burton respectively.
The play follows the explosive chemistry between two strangers brought together by a mysterious death. Wilson probes love, lust, and the power of raw attraction in his smoldering, award-winning play. The original production of Burn This starred John Malkovich and Joan Allen in Driver and Russell’s roles in a buzzy production that made the leap from its 1987 Off-Broadway iteration to the Great White Way.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 2.
Related Links:
Comments