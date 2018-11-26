The Go-Go's Broadway musical Head Over Heels to shutter in January

It’s the end of the road for Head Over Heels.

The Broadway musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go’s will close in the New Year, it was announced Monday. The production opened on July 26 but struggled to find its footing, grossing around a third of its box office potential by early August. The show received mixed reviews, but EW’s Kelly Connolly raved, “Head Over Heels does more than preserve the band’s iconic hits in amber. For two hours and 15 minutes, it’s enough to pull the world back into sync.”

“Along with my partners, creative team and cast, it was our desire to create a piece of live theatre that celebrates love of all kinds and portrays a world of beauty in which joy and acceptance reign above all else,” the show’s lead producer Christine Russell said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of what Head Over Heels has come to represent, not only on Broadway, but for future generations of theatergoers.” In 2019, Russell will look toward a US tour and explore regional productions and professional licensing of the show.

Described as a modern musical fairy tale, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. The musical introduces a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It first gained notice due to The Go-Go’s inclusion, and the show’s rocky road to Broadway was finally confirmed at the end of last year.

Head Over Heels will be performed at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre through to Jan. 6, 2019.

