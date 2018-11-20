Lin-Manuel Miranda is back in his Hamilton costume in 'Cheering for Me Now' music video

Ruth Kinane
November 20, 2018 at 10:24 AM EST

You can start cheering for the latest Hamildrop now!

Early Tuesday morning, Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda released the most recent, and penultimate, song in his Hamildrop series. This time around, Miranda teamed up with legendary Chicago and Cabaret composer John Kander for a new song titled “Cheering for Me Now” which features witty lyrics by Miranda about life in New York City alongside Kander’s classic Broadway sound. Fans of his smash-hit musical will be pleased to see Miranda back in his Hamilton’s garb in the accompanying video.

Back in December 2017, Miranda announced he was kicking off the Hamildrop series in order to celebrate the first anniversary of The Hamilton Mixtape. Since then, the Hamilton creator has been releasing new content related to the musical every month and will continue to do so through December 2018. Previous Hamildrops have included a mashup of “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found” and punk-rock remix of “Helpless,” by the Regrettes.

Miranda returns to the musical’s titular role in January when he reprises his performance in a three-week engagement in Puerto Rico at the Teatro UPR in San Juan. All profits from the Puerto Rico run of Hamilton will be donated to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, a nonprofit founded by Miranda, his family, and producer Jeffrey Seller to strengthen arts and education in Puerto Rico, particularly after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Genre: Musical; Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry; Director: Thomas Kail; Author: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Opening Date: 08/06/15
