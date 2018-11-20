Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have mini Scandal reunion on Broadway

Kerry Washington/Instagram

Ruth Kinane
November 20, 2018 at 12:57 PM EST

There’s a Scandal on Broadway!

Kerry Washington stopped by her former costar Tony Goldwyn’s Broadway show this week, making for a mini reunion for the actors who played Olivia and Fitz on the hit ABC drama. Goldwyn is currently starring in the stage adaptation of Network alongside Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston, and Washington posted a photo of the threesome on Tuesday with the caption: “Last night we got to see @networkbway and it was AMAZING. It’s bold & innovative & FUN. But also tremendously provocative & moving & important. @bryancranston @tonygoldwyn & @tatianamaslany are truly fantastic. Congrats to the entire company!!!!! So inspiring.”

Washington is also currently starring on Broadway in American Son, and Goldwyn showed his support by attending the play’s opening night. And wasn’t the only member of the #ScandalFam to stop by and see their leading lady on stage. Over the show’s run, Washington also posted snaps of Joe Morton, Jeff Perry, Katie Lowes, Cornelius Smith Jr., Bellamy Young, and more visiting her backstage.

