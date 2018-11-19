Moulin Rouge!: The Musical sets Broadway opening date

This news is spectacular, spectacular! Moulin Rouge!: The Musical is officially headed to Broadway.

Producers announced on Monday that the musical based on the beloved 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name will make its way to Broadway in summer 2019. It will begin previews at Broadway’s Al Hirschfield theatre on June 28, with an official opening set for July 25.

The show made its world premiere at Boston’s newly re-opened Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer. The New York Times called the production “smart, shameless and extravagantly entertaining,” while Variety called it “a socko stage spectacular.” The Boston cast will reprise their roles in the Broadway production, including Aaron Tveit as Christian, Karen Olivo as Satine, and Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Broadway,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic. “We are especially delighted that the show is going to the Hirschfeld – the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows.”

Matthew Murphy

The musical follows Christian, a young aspiring poet, who falls in love with one of the Moulin Rouge courtesans, Satine, as the nightclub fights to stay afloat in 19th century Paris. The score is a riot of pop songs from the last 50 years, mashed together in a unique rotation of beloved tunes from the film and new songs adapted for the stage production.

In screen version features Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as the star-crossed lovers.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical was penned by John Logan (Red) and is directed by Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher) with choreography from Sonya Tayeh.

A special pre-sale for fans begins Nov. 21, and the show will launch on Broadway next July. It’s so exciting, but will it run for 50 years?

