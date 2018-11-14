Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring Fleabag to New York City stage

In case you’re not familiar with the character, “Fleabag” is an emotionally unavailable, sexually promiscuous, narcissistic young woman trying to make ends meet. She’ll fit right in in New York City.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brain behind BBC America’s Killing Eve, will be performing her stage play Fleabag at the SoHo Playhouse for a five-week Off Broadway engagement, opening March 7, 2019, and closing on April 7.

“I can’t wait to bring the original Fleabag to New York! It’s a dream come true,” said Waller-Bridge. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect home than the SoHo Playhouse, and we wouldn’t be here at all without the awesome team at Annapurna. This is going to be SO MUCH FUN.”

The one-woman show originally debuted in 2013 at the Edinburgh Festival and went on to play a sold-out run in London. The production has also toured South Korea and Australia and has won a Fringe First Award, The Stage Best Solo Performer Award, the Off West End Award for Most Promising New Playwright & Best Female Performance and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

In 2016, Fleabag was adapted into a television series (in which queen Olivia Colman played a supporting role), which won Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The show’s second season is set to premiere in 2019.

Tickets are available now via www.FleabagNYC.com.

