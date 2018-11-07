If there’s one thing America loves more than celebrities, it’s listening to celebrities talk about themselves. This holiday season, many famous performers are happy to oblige. Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities’ memoirs, is coming to Broadway this holiday season.

The Celebrity Autobiography shows are set for four different nights at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre: Nov. 26. Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17. Each night is set to feature a different celebrity lineup, though some performers (such as Rachel Dratch and Dayle Reyfel) will appear at all four. Alec Baldwin will be there on Dec. 10, while Queer Eye favorite Antoni Porowski will appear at the Dec. 17 show, though individual performance lineups are subject to change.

Similar to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme show, the changing lineups and improvisational nature of Celebrity Autobiography means that no two shows will ever be the same. Check out the lineups and dates below, and order tickets here.

Nov. 26

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

Dec. 3

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Dec. 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

Dec. 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel

