Katy Perry is roaring her way into the Broadway world with a stunning cover of “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen.

The pop star released the tune Friday as part of the deluxe edition of Dear Evan Hansen‘s original cast recording album, which features six bonus tracks tied to the Ben Platt-starring, Tony Award-winning musical about a high school senior with social anxiety who, after a strange turn of events, grows closer to a suicidal classmate’s family in the wake of his former peer’s death.

In addition to Perry’s pop-leaning rendition of “Waving Through a Window,” the album features previously unreleased songs, demos, and acoustic versions of memorable tunes from the theater production performed by original and current cast members.

After premiering on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016, Dear Evan Hansen earned universal critical acclaim before winning six Tonys at the 2017 ceremony. Its accompanying cast album — originally released in February 2017 — became the highest-charting debut for a cast album since 1961 after premiering at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

The musical is currently on tour throughout the United States, with dates in London and Toronto scheduled throughout 2019.

Listen to Perry’s cover of “Waving Through a Window” above. The Dear Evan Hansen deluxe cast album is available now on digital retailers and Spotify.

