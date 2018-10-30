Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends to resurrect their Freestyle Love Supreme show Off-Broadway

Before Hamilton made him a global superstar, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s outlet for hip-hop performances was Freestyle Love Supreme, a show that mixed freestyle hip-hop with improvisational theater and live music. On Monday, Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Thomas Kail announced that they would be bringing the show back to New York City for a limited Off-Broadway engagement in early 2019.

“When Lin and I were developing In the Heights, our friend Anthony [Veneziale] kept grabbing Lin during breaks from rehearsal and freestyling. When I heard them, I knew they were on to something special,” Kail said in a statement. “We spent years crafting the show after that, and many of our favorite, and most hilarious memories, are from Freestyle Love Supreme shows. We’ve been waiting for just the right moment to bring the show back to New York.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Freestyle Love Supreme features six main performers: Andrew Bancroft (“Jelly Donut”), Arthur Lewis (“Arthur The Geniuses”), Bill Sherman (“King Sherman”), Chris Sullivan (“Shockwave”), Anthony Veneziale (“Two-Touch”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“UTK”). Although they’ve moved on to bigger things since, original FLS members like Miranda, Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daveed Diggs are expected to make surprise guest appearances throughout the run.

“Freestyle Love Supreme is the most exciting thing I’ve ever been a part of in my life. There is nothing like a live hip-hop show that is improvised from the first moment til the final curtain, and the skill set required to pull it off has introduced me to this deep bench of multi-hyphenate genius musician emcees,” Miranda added. “No two shows are the same, each show its own experience. I’m so thrilled to get the band back together; and even though I’m a co-producer this time around, I selfishly hope they let me jump onstage a couple of times over the course of the run. FLS for life.”