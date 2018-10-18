Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard set for American Idol holiday reunion on Broadway

Former American Idol contestants Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will reunite for a special Broadway showcase just in time for the holidays.

The performers will join forces to present the First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. The show marks the first time to two have shared the stage since going head-to-head on the reality competition show in 2003. The family-friendly event will feature classic Christmas tunes and comedic sketches.

“Christmas is about family, friends and fun,” Reuben said in a statement. “Clay and I can’t wait to bring all those things together on Broadway this December!”

Clay also expressed his excitement, sharing, “There are really only two things that could get me back on stage after taking a break for over five years: my buddy, Ruben, and Christmas! It’s been 15 years since he beat me on Idol, and it’s taken an entire decade and a half for me to lick my wounds. But the holidays are about togetherness, so now that he is older and I am wiser, I can think of no better way to celebrate 15 years of friendship than by spending this holiday season together on Broadway.”

Mark Hill

The production is for a good cause, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the National Inclusion Project, an organization devoted to improving the quality of life for children with disabilities.

The stars appeared on the second season of Idol, where Studdard beat out the runner-up, Aiken, for the crown.

Ruben & Clay’s Christmas Show will begin previews at the Imperial Theatre on Dec. 7, followed by opening night on Dec. 11. The engagement will run through Dec. 30.

Related content: