Heaven is a place on Earth…when you’re listening to the original Broadway cast recording of Head Over Heels.

The musical comedy, which features the songs of the Go-Go’s, premiered on Broadway this past summer at the Hudson Theatre with an explosion of colorful costumes, inventive choreography, and gender-bending themes on the power of love. EW’s review called it “a giddy neon anthem of acceptance.”

That anthem will be available everywhere beginning Friday, when the original Broadway cast recording launches on digital platforms (a physical release will be available beginning Nov. 9). The album also includes a bonus for fans of the Go-Go’s, the most successful female rock band of all time — the first new studio recording from the group in over 17 years.

EW has an exclusive first listen of three tracks from the cast album below, including The Go-Go’s new recording of “This Town.” “This Town” remains one of The Go-Go’s most popular tracks and the new recording of the song features the talents of band members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go’s most beloved songs, as well as two of Carlisle’s solo hits, in a musical based on Renaissance poet Sir Philip Sidney’s Arcadia. The show follows a royal family cast out from their kingdom as they hunt for their lost “beat” and attempt to prevent the potentially horrifying circumstances of a mysterious prophecy from coming true.

Take a listen below, and you can preorder the album here.

“Our Lips Are Sealed”

“Heaven is a Place on Earth”

“This Town”

The track listing for the Head Over Heels cast album is below. The musical is now playing at New York City’s Hudson Theatre.

We Got the Beat Beautiful Vision of Nowness Get Up and Go Mad About You Good Girl Automatic Rainy Day Vacation How Much More Our Lips Are Sealed Head Over Heels This Old Feeling Turn to You Heaven Is a Place on Earth Here You Are Finale Get Up and Go (Reprise) Turn to You (Pre-Prise) *Bonus Track Automatic Rainy Day (Acoustic Version) *Bonus Track This Town *Bonus Track – Performed by The Go-Go’s

