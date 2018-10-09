Here’s some news that’ll make you totally pause, Clueless fans!

On Tuesday, The New Group announced casting news for the upcoming stage adaptation of the ’90s cult classic Clueless. Dove Cameron, best known for her role in Disney Channel’s Descendants musical series, will take on the role of Cher, made famous by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 flick.

The stage show, which will premiere Off-Broadway in November as part of The New Group theater’s 2018-2019 season, is written by the movie’s original screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling and will be directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) with choreography by Kelly Devine (Come from Away). A limited engagement run of performances will begin Nov. 20 and continuing through Jan. 13.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Ephie Aardema will also star as Tai (played by the late Brittany Murphy in the movie) while Zurin Villanueva will bring Dion to the stage (the part was played by Stacey Dash onscreen). Dave Thomas Brown will take on Paul Rudd’s role of kinda-brother-but-definitely-not-blood-brother and love interest Josh. Lori Alan, Sara Andreas, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Connolly, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Tessa Grady, Talya Groves, Chris Hoch, L’ogan J’ones, Darius Jordan Lee, and Justin Mortelliti will also star in the show, which will feature ’90s hit music reimagined to fit the storyline.

Tickets are available now.