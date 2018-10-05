Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe reunite at Harry Potter star's new Broadway play

An education at Hogwarts takes seven years, but friendships forged in the Harry Potter universe last forever.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring on Broadway in the new play The Lifespan of a Fact, and his former Potter costar Tom Felton — who played Draco Malfoy to Radcliffe’s Boy Who Lived — stopped by this week to support him.

Felton posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday that appears to be taken in Radcliffe’s dressing room at New York’s Studio 54. “Go see it,” the actor captioned the snapshot, calling Radcliffe’s work in the play “fantastic.”

In The Lifespan of a Fact, Radcliffe plays a fact-checker whose editor (Cherry Jones) assigns him to check a piece by an unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). The show is currently in previews ahead of an official opening on Oct. 18.

Felton, meanwhile, was in New York City to promote his new sci-fi series, Origin, at New York Comic Con. A trailer for the series was unveiled Thursday ahead of a Nov. 14 premiere on YouTube Premium.

And, of course, though Felton and Radcliffe have since said farewell to their Harry Potter roles, the wizarding world lives on. Their onetime characters Harry and Draco feature as adults in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the next film set in J.K. Rowling’s magical universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, opens Nov. 16.

