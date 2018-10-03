Tina Turner musical coming to Broadway in fall 2019

Tina Turner is heading to Broadway — kinda!

On Wednesday, Stage Entertainment announced that Tina, a musical based on the life of the legendary singer, will premiere on Broadway in the fall of 2019. The musical received its world premiere on the West End stage in London back in April where it has continued to play to sold-out audiences.

“Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career, ” said Turner in a statement. “London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd (2008’s Mamma Mia! movie adaptation), written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and choreographed by Anthony van Laast, the stage show tells the story of the rockstar’s life from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee to her chart-topping, Grammy-winning days as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The theater at which Tina will debut, as well as performances dates, casting, and all further details will be announced in the coming months.