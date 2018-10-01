Lin-Manuel Miranda returning to Hamilton for Puerto Rico: Here's how to win tickets

Lin-Manuel Miranda is revisiting the part that made him a household name to help the arts in Puerto Rico.

For the first time since leaving the original Broadway cast of the Tony award-winning musical Hamilton in 2016, Miranda, 38, will reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances at the University of Puerto Rico that aim to uplift in the area ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

To coincide with the show, Miranda has co-launched The Flamboyan Arts Fund, dedicated to preserving, amplifying, and sustaining the arts in Puerto Rico. All profits from Hamilton‘s Puerto Rico performances will go towards the fund.

“Time is of the essence,” Miranda says in a video — exclusive to PEOPLE — about the fund.

“It’s a struggle to be an arts organization anywhere, particularly on an island that’s been hurt by one of the worst hurricanes in history.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I believe art helps us survive. We can’t wait for Puerto Rico to recover to then support the arts because there is no telling when that will be. We need to support the artists who are out there now. We need to have their backs.”

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that starting Monday, for a $10 donation to the Flamboyan Arts Fund at Prizeo.com/Ham4PR, one winner and a guest will win VIP tickets to opening night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico. Also included are tickets to the opening night after-party with Miranda and the cast, and a signed and framed photo with him, in addition to roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations in San Juan.

Multiple other surprise rewards will also be announced throughout the duration of the campaign, which runs until Oct. 29.