Kinky Boots sets Broadway closing date for spring 2019

Kinky Boots is dancing its last dance on Broadway.

Producers announced Friday night that the Tony-winning hit musical will play its last performance on April 7, 2019.

At the time of its closing, the musical will have played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

Based on the 2005 British film of the same name and inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of a young man named Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s shoe factory and struggles to keep it afloat until he meets a drag queen named Lola, which sparks an idea that could save the business. The production features music by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

“When we first set out to make this show, we never could have imagined the success it would have here on Broadway and around the world,” Lauper and Fierstein said in a statement. “We speak on behalf of the entire company when we say how grateful we are to the fans who have embraced our work across four continents, and counting!”

Matthew Murphy

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “I’ll never forget the very first performance of this show, back in Chicago in the fall of 2012. It was one of those magical nights in the theater, when the material connects with its audiences in exactly the way you hope for. It felt like a gift from the theater gods then, and it still does to this day. In the years since, we have witnessed attitudes towards gender non-conformity start to change all across America in ways we couldn’t have begun to imagine in 2012. It’s never easy saying farewell to a beloved production, but knowing that Kinky Boots is leaving a more accepting world than the one it was born into is hugely gratifying for everyone involved.”

Kinky Boots opened on Broadway in 2013 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and prizes for Lauper, Mitchell for choreography, and lead actor Billy Porter. The current Kinky Boots cast includes Mark Ballas as Charlie Price and J. Harrison Ghee as Lola. In addition to the Broadway production, the musical is also running in London’s West End, as well as tours in the U.S. and around the world.