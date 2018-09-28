Watch Anastasia’s Broadway and film stars unite to sing ‘Journey to the Past’

Call it a positively regal duet.

The star of Broadway’s adaptation of the animated hit Anastasia, Christy Altomare, has teamed with Liz Callaway, the original singing voice of the film version’s heroine, for a duet of one of the story’s most iconic songs.

Altomare and Callaway performed a new version of “Journey to the Past,” which was released Friday to purchase on iTunes and Amazon or stream on Spotify and Apple Music. A music video of the track was also released, showing the two women in the recording studio together.

“I can’t tell you how often people come up to me and tell me how much they loved the movie and how Anastasia was their childhood,” Callaway said in a statement. “Now they, as well as a whole new generation are getting to fall in love all over again with Anastasia, the Broadway musical, and Christy’s beautiful performance. I think this recording is going to make a lot of people happy.”

The stage adaptation of Anastasia opened on Broadway last year, two decades after the 1997 animated film arrived in theaters. Both feature songs by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and the film’s version of “Journey to the Past” was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar.

Listen to the new duet version of the song above. Anastasia is playing at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre, with a national tour scheduled to kick off next month.