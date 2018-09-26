Mike Birbiglia's The New One headed to Broadway for 9-week run

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One is set to be the new one on Broadway this fall.
The comedian and director’s new play, a one-man show based on his own experience as a father, will begin its nine-week run on at the Cort Theater with previews beginning Oct. 25, with opening night set for Nov. 11. Written by Birbiglia, along with Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish and produced by Kevin McCollum (In The Heights, Rent, Avenue Q) and Ira Glass.
“I’m so excited to be bringing The New One to The Cort Theater on Broadway which is where I saw the great Kenneth Lonergan play This Is Our Youth,” said Birbiglia in a statement. “Which is fitting because this show is about somebody’s youth. Not mine. But somebody’s! I won’t tell you any more than that. The truth is I try not to tell people anything about my new show because, I find, the less you know about the show the more you will enjoy it.”
The New One enjoyed a sold-out run Off Broadway over the summer to generally positive reviews.
