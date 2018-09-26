Mike Birbiglia's The New One headed to Broadway for 9-week run

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One is set to be the new one on Broadway this fall.

The comedian and director’s new play, a one-man show based on his own experience as a father, will begin its nine-week run on at the Cort Theater with previews beginning Oct. 25, with opening night set for Nov. 11. Written by Birbiglia, along with Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish and produced by Kevin McCollum (In The Heights, Rent, Avenue Q) and Ira Glass.

Joan Marcus