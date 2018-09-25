An Almost Famous musical is officially in the works

Almost Famous will be the next beloved movie to head to the stage.

On Tuesday, producers confirmed that a musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical 2000 movie is in the works. The musical will feature a book by Crowe based on his Academy Award-winning screenplay, music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (American Idiot, Next to Normal), with lyrics by Kitt and Crowe, and will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Crowe had previously hinted that a musical adaptation was on its way when, on Friday, he posted a short video of Kitt playing piano surrounded by handwritten notes on the wall, one of which sported the movie’s title and another that reads “Stillwater sound check,” a reference to Russell Hammond’s (played by Billy Crudup) fictional band in the movie.

Everett Collection

The ’70s-set cult classic follows a teenage journalist (played by Patrick Fugit) who follows the rock band Stillwater on tour for Rolling Stone, and is based on Crowe’s own experiences as a music journalist covering bands such as Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Kate Hudson and Francis McDormand also star in the flick.