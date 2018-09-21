Get a first look at I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical

It’s nearing time to head back to the summer of 1997. But first, EW has an exclusive first look at the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical.

The musical, adapted for the stage by Jordan Ross (co-writer of Cruel Intentions: The Musical and The Unauthorized O.C. Musical), is based on the beloved slasher film written by Kevin Williamson and will re-introduce viewers to a group of friends in Southport, North Carolina who think they get away with murder. (Key word: think.) The musical stars Bianca Gisselle as Julie James, Ryan Sutton Stevens as Ray Bronson, Greer Grammer (MTV’s Awkward) as Helen Shivers, Brian Logan Dales (The Summer Set) as Barry Cox, Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) as The Fisherman, Mathew Scott Montgomery (So Random!) as Max Gillespie, and Alli Miller as both Elsa Shivers and Sunny Egan.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical launches a seven-week engagement at L.A.’s historic El Cid on Thursday, Oct. 11. Check out a first look at the cast in character below.

Bryan Carpenter

