Annette Bening and Tracy Letts to star in All My Sons on Broadway

A pair of award-winning heavyweights are set to lead a new Broadway revival of All My Sons.

Annette Bening and Tracy Letts will costar in a Roundabout Theatre production of the Arthur Miller classic, EW has confirmed, to begin performances next spring. All My Sons is considered the late Miller’s breakout play, a dramatic post-World War II family portrait that explores themes of greed, denial, and morality. It won Miller the Tony Award for Best Author (now Best Play) in 1947, and was most recently revived on Broadway in 2008.

Bening and Letts will play Kate and Joe Kelle, heads of a family struggling to stay together. Letts last appeared on Broadway in 2014’s The Realistic Joneses; the year before, he won the Tony for Best Actor for his turn in a revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (He’s also the award-winning playwright of August: Osage County and Man From Nebraska, among others.) Bening, meanwhile, returns to Broadway for the first time in more than 30 years. Her debut on the Great White Way, Coastal Disturbances, earned her a Tony nomination for Best Actress in 1987.

This isn’t the only splashy All My Sons revival in the works: Over at the Old Vic in London, Sally Field and Bill Pullman will star in an original production next spring as well.

Gregory Mosher will direct the Roundabout production, which will begin previews April 4, before an official opening night of April 22.