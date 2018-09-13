Marin Mazzie, a three-time Tony-nominated Broadway star, died Thursday at her home in New York City following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. Her publicist confirmed her death to the Associated Press.

Mazzie was nominated for her roles in Ragtime, Passion, and Kiss Me, Kate, and also starred in a wide range of productions including Spamalot, Next to Normal, and Bullets Over Broadway. Most recently, she replaced Kelli O’Hara in the Lincoln Center revival of The King and I.

Mazzie also made notable guest appearances on television series such as Without a Trace, Still Standing, Nurse Jackie, The Big C, and Smash.

Born Oct. 9, 1960, in Rockford, Illinois, and raised in the Midwest, Mazzie was active in the performing arts from a young age and worked at Kalamazoo’s famed summer theater, the Barn. She made her New York stage debut in the 1983 revival of Where’s Charley? and first rose to prominence as Beth in Merrily We Roll Along at California’s La Jolla Playhouse in 1985. That led to her Broadway debut in Big River.

During her lengthy career, Mazzie starred opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell on Broadway three times: in Ragtime, Kiss Me, Kate, and Man of La Mancha. She was a lover of the works of Stephen Sondheim and often pointed to her originating the role of Clara in 1994’s Passion as one of her proudest achievements. She also performed as a Broadway replacement in Into the Woods. Other Broadway credits included Enron and Next to Normal.

In addition to her Broadway work, Mazzie was a popular concert singer, performing at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, and with the Boston Pops.

Her husband, Jason Danieley, is also an actor, and the two regularly collaborated on stage. They released Opposite You, an album of duets, in 2005, and wrote an autobiographical cabaret show titled He Said/She Said. They had planned to unveil a new show, Heart to Heart, in New York this past June, but were forced to cancel due to Mazzie’s health.

Mazzie was regarded as a dedicated performer by all who knew her, notably refusing to pull out of a 2015 concert production of Zorba! on the day she received her initial cancer diagnosis. She made her final Broadway appearance in 2016, in between treatment, as Anna in The King and I, replacing Tony winner O’Hara after her departure.

In addition to her husband, Mazzie is survived by her mother, Donna Mazzie, and brother, Mark Mazzie.