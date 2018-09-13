Andrew Lloyd Webber is creating a modern Cinderella stage musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber doesn’t need a fairy godmother to create magical experiences.

Fresh off attaining EGOT status after winning an Emmy Award for Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert, the iconic English musical-theater mastermind is set to bring a new telling of a classic tale to the stage.

Llloyd Webber is developing a contemporary musical stage version of beloved fairytale Cinderella, EW can confirm. The Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Evita creator will collaborate with playwright and screenwriter Tom MacRae and writer and Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell on the project.

JC Olivera/WireImage

“I’m working with young writers whose combined ages add up to less than mine,” Lloyd Webber told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s delightful to have such young collaborators and I’m completely captivated by what they’ve done with the story. Now that I’ve said I’m going to do it, I have to get to my piano.”

The new telling of Cinderella will feature a modern heroine — who Lloyd Webber describes as a “feisty girl” — in a contemporary setting. The stage maestro reportedly plans to finish the score for the show by the end of this year, though he expects it’ll be closer to two years until the show is stage-ready.