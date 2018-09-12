Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal, more to star opposite Glenda Jackson in King Lear on Broadway

You don’t have to be a Shakespeare fan to know some big news hit the theater world on Wednesday. A top-notch cast has been assembled for Broadway’s upcoming production of the Bard’s legendary King Lear, which will star Tony- and Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson in the titular role.

The ensemble features an impressive mix of Broadway returnees and newcomers. In the former camp, New York stage veterans John Douglas Thompson (Jitney), Elizabeth Marvel (Picnic), and Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans) have joined the company in major roles alongside The Affair star Ruth Wilson, who returns to the stage after her Tony-nominated Constellations performance from 2015. And in the latter camp, Narcos star Pedro Pascal is set to make his Broadway debut, as is Aisling O’Sullivan. They follow in the casting of Jackson in the production, who previously played the role at the Old Vic in London, in 2016, to award-winning effect. Jackson also won this year’s Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, for her turn in the Three Tall Women revival.

Tony winner Sam Gold (Fun Home) is helming this King Lear, which will begin previews on Feb. 28, 2019 before its official opening night on April 4, and run through to July 7. It’s also been announced that composer Philip Glass will be providing an original score for the production.

In supporting roles, the production will also feature Sean Carvajal, Dion Johnstone, Russell Harvard, and Matthew Maher, with additional casting expected to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 15, and you can learn more here.