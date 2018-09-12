I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical finds its cast

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical has found its cast.

EW can exclusively reveal that the musical — adapted for the stage by Jordan Ross (co-writer of Cruel Intentions: The Musical and The Unauthorized O.C. Musical) — will star Bianca Gisselle as Julie James, Ryan Sutton Stevens as Ray Bronson, Greer Grammer (MTV’s Awkward) as Helen Shivers, Brian Logan Dales (The Summer Set) as Barry Cox, Mathew Scott Montgomery (So Random!) as Max Gillespie, and Alli Miller as both Elsa Shivers and Sunny Egan. Connor Weil (MTV’s Scream) and Natalie Masini will serve as covers. (The role of The Fisherman will be announced at a later date.)

The musical, which is directed by Joey Bybee, is described as an immersive musical love letter to the iconic slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was written by Kevin Williamson. It will take viewers back to the summer of 1997 in Southport, North Carolina, where a group of friends quite literally gets away with murder … or so they think. The musical, which is set to a playlist of ’90s B-sides including Eagle-Eye Cherry, Third Eye Blind, and more, officially opens for a seven-week engagement at L.A.’s historic El Cid on Thursday, Oct. 11.