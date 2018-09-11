Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin heading to Broadway in Taylor Mac’s Gary

Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin are heading back to Broadway together.

On Tuesday, producer Scott Rudin announced that three-time Tony Award winner Lane and two-time Tony Award winner Martin will return to the boards this season for the world premiere of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, a new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac, directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe.

The sequel is set right after the blood-soaked ending of William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Mac’s new play takes place during the fall of the Roman Empire. The civil war has ended but the country has been stolen by madmen and casualties rampant. Lane and Martin play two very lowly servants charged with cleaning up the bodies. According to the press release: “It’s only 400 B.C. – but it feels like the end of the world.” Yikes.

Performances will begin March 5, 2019 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre ahead of an April 11 opening.