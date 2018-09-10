Tatiana Maslany joins Bryan Cranston-led Network on Broadway

Tatiana Maslany is mad as hell, and she’s not going to take it anymore.

The Emmy-winning Orphan Black actress is poised to make her Broadway debut in the West End transfer of Network this fall, producers announced Monday.

Maslany will star as Diana Christensen, a ratings-obsessed news producer, in a role originated by Faye Dunaway in the original 1976 film. Bryan Cranston also stars as Howard Beale, reprising the role from London’s National Theatre production.

Network begins performances Nov. 10 at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre, with opening night set for Dec. 6. It was previously scheduled to play the Cort Theatre.

Ivo Van Hove (A View From the Bridge) will direct, from a script adapted by fellow Tony winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), based on the Oscar-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Network follows Beale, an aging news anchor who goes off the rails in his final broadcast. An unexpected ratings boom leads the network and Christensen to seize upon Beale’s sudden popularity as a populist prophet. The original film won four Academy Awards, including a posthumous award for Peter Finch as Beale.

The production starring Cranston and Michelle Dockery as Christensen played in London from last November through March to rave reviews, prior to announcing its 18-week engagement on Broadway.